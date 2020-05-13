Research from The Diffusion Group (TDG) has found that three-fifths of US adult broadband users who use pay-TV on-demand services have increased viewing as a result of Covid-19-related stay-at-home directives, with 19% reporting a significant increase.





TDG surveyed 1,997 US adults with a broadband data service in the home about their TV and video behaviours. The study revealed that just over three-quarters of adult broadband users that subscribe to a pay-TV service watch shows and movies via the service’s on-demand feature; of those, 60% report spending more time watching on-demand programming as a consequence of having to stay at home due to local, state or national directives related to Covid-19.



TDG also found that on-demand viewers under the age of 45 were almost twice as likely as those 45 and older to have significantly increased on-demand use, specifically 23% compared with 13% respectively. Just over a fifth of those using virtual pay-TV on-demand report significant increases in viewing, a bit higher than their cable and fibre pay-TV counterparts at 19%. Satellite on-demand viewers were found to be lagging in this regard with only 13% reporting significant increases.



Looking at regions of the US, TDG revealed that 23% of pay-TV on-demand users in the Western US report a significant increase in use, compared with 19% of those in the Northeast, 18% of those in the South, and 16% of those in the Midwest. As regards gender demographics, female pay-TV on-demand viewers were as likely as their male counterparts to have significantly increased on-demand viewing under stay-at-home directives.



"Much has been written about recent spikes in the use of on-demand streaming video services such as Netflix and Disney+, and for good reason," noted Michael Greeson, TDG president and principal analyst. " Our findings clearly demonstrate that, being largely confined to their homes, consumers see tremendous value in having access to on-demand shows and movies. And this holds true for all such services, including those offered by pay-TV providers."