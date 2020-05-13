Taking its products and services across the Spanish-speaking world, Albalá Ingenieros has won a contract to supply telecom infrastructure equipment for the transmissions room that houses the satellite distribution platform of Televisión Nacional de Chile, the country’s Chilean national television broadcaster.
The Albalá infrastructure, deployed working with local distributor Chile Total Telecommunications, will see use for secure switching and distribution of radio channels for customers of Televisión Nacional de Chile. Albalá has already set up automated switches in a number of installations in the Latin American market, in platforms for local satellite distribution for a large (ten-radio) transmitter chain as well as other, smaller broadcasters.
The Albalá equipment that Televisión Nacional de Chile has acquired comes from the TL2000 family, with emphasis on: the IPA2000C01 automated switch for DVB-ASI and DVB-IP featuring Transport Stream (TS) error detection and seamless switching; the EOP2000C01 dual electrical-to-optical and vice versa digital video signal format converter: and the TLE2001C02 Ethernet communications controller.
Each of the modules are installed in Albalá’s UR2000R02 2 RU mounting frames, designed to house TL2000 family modules with special attention to versatility, ease of maintenance and low electromagnetic interference.
