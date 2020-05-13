In a move that it says will allow agencies and advertisers in Europe to benefit from a 'unique' end-to-end programmatic solution for OTT and digital media campaigns, video advertising software provider FreeWheel has expanded its European partnership with integrated advertising platform Adform.
The partnership is designed to make programmatic buying via their respective software offers easier, providing what the companies say will be a superior customer experience and seamless buying process.
The two companies say that combining the programmatic expertise of both parties will result in tailor-made demand-side platform (DSP) deals, with FreeWheel’s advanced video and connected TV (CTV) inventory accessed via Adform’s omni-channel DSP-backed by Odin, the company’s paid-media centric artificial intelligence technology. By ensuring buys are co-curated, the partners insist that the interest of both publishers and buyers is taken into account, while providing advertisers with a trusted, consolidated solution for both branding and performance.
In the coming months the partnership will evolve to offer advertisers programmatic guaranteed trading opportunities. The companies’ scheme is tailored to providing an end-to-end overview of a campaign’s performance and ensuring the video buying experience is as smooth and transparent as possible for advertisers looking to invest in premium media inventory such as connected TV, OTT and advanced TV.
FreeWheel and Adform will also establish a joint education programme consisting of workshops and webinars for advertisers and agencies to enhance their programmatic video buying skills.
“The partnership will be the first of its kind to treat curated DSP deals packages with the same care as publisher-direct deals, and recognises the new role DSP partners are playing in the programmatic buying ecosystem,” explained Justin Beere, VP, DSP partnerships at FreeWheel. “Investing in media automation has already been a huge success for us in the US, so it seemed natural for us to take this approach to the European market as well.”
Filippo Gramigna, VP global commercial partnerships at Adform, added: “Video continues to show high growth rates as brands are investing in this format that consumers love and consume across all channels. Now with connected TV the opportunities are becoming even more interesting and that’s why it is so important to invest in additional education and curation in order to execute properly the campaigns and meet targets.”
