A week after the K League in Korea kicked off the return of football to TV screens, Germany’s Bundesliga will become the first of Europe’s big leagues to come back to action on 16 May and UK rights holder BT Sport has now confirmed details of its coverage of the resumption of the competition.
As part of its commitment to broadcast every match in the remainder of a season that was hugely competitive before it was halted in March, BT Sport will bring viewers nine live Bundesliga matches this coming weekend, across May 16, May 17 and May 18. At least one match per weekend will be available in 4K Ultra HD picture quality on BT Sport Ultimate. Every game will be available on TV, on mobile and tablet devices, or via Xbox, PlayStation, Samsung TV and Apple TV as well as BTSport.com.
BT Sport’s coverage will be presented live from the BT Sport Studio with contributions from home by guests and commentators. Coverage will start on Saturday from 14:00 with James Richardson and Raphael Honigstein joined from home by former Bayern Munich and England midfielder, Owen Hargreaves. Alongside the live games will be the Bundesliga Goals Show, which will bring viewers all of the action and all of the goals as they happen, from every single Saturday Bundesliga game, live. The first show kicks off on from 14:30 on 16 May.
Headlining the action on 16 May will be the clash between second-placed Borussia Dortmund and sixth-placed Schalke 04. Dortmund, looking to keep up with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, boast one of the most impressive frontlines in Europe with Erling Haaland and England’s Jadon Sancho. Schalke, led by former Huddersfield manager David Wagner who earlier in his career as was assistant coach at Dortmund next to football legend Jürgen Klopp, have not won in the Bundesliga since January but have lost only one of their last eight derby meetings with Dortmund.
Commenting on the return to action, Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “It is great news for BT Sport customers that this weekend our customers will be able to watch live football. With the Bundesliga set to return on Saturday, we’re looking forward to bringing customers nine live football matches.”
BT Sport’s coverage will be presented live from the BT Sport Studio with contributions from home by guests and commentators. Coverage will start on Saturday from 14:00 with James Richardson and Raphael Honigstein joined from home by former Bayern Munich and England midfielder, Owen Hargreaves. Alongside the live games will be the Bundesliga Goals Show, which will bring viewers all of the action and all of the goals as they happen, from every single Saturday Bundesliga game, live. The first show kicks off on from 14:30 on 16 May.
Headlining the action on 16 May will be the clash between second-placed Borussia Dortmund and sixth-placed Schalke 04. Dortmund, looking to keep up with Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga, boast one of the most impressive frontlines in Europe with Erling Haaland and England’s Jadon Sancho. Schalke, led by former Huddersfield manager David Wagner who earlier in his career as was assistant coach at Dortmund next to football legend Jürgen Klopp, have not won in the Bundesliga since January but have lost only one of their last eight derby meetings with Dortmund.
Commenting on the return to action, Simon Green, head of BT Sport, said: “It is great news for BT Sport customers that this weekend our customers will be able to watch live football. With the Bundesliga set to return on Saturday, we’re looking forward to bringing customers nine live football matches.”