Football-focussed digital media company Dugout has announced a new global partnership with Verizon Media bringing new exclusive advertising packages to reach Dugout’s global audience of 60 million unique users.





Dugout works with football clubs, leagues and federations o help repackage, distribute and monetise their video content. Through Dugout’s team of editors, a club’s brand-safe video is repurposed and localised into digestible videos for digital fans across the world. Once published to the club’s Dugout library, the video is distributed across all of Dugout’s O&O platforms and embedded network of premium publishers globally, reaching a qualified digital football audience.



Verizon Media say that its expertise in digital media will enable brands to reach Dugout’s highly-engaged football fans in premium environments. It believes that the new inventory will be enriched as part of its broader proposition of premium owned and operated brands and beyond with its Verizon Media Ad Platforms technology; allowing brands to optimise their campaigns against outcome-based deliverables using the combination of quality ad formats and powerful first party data.



Also as part of the deal with Verizon, Yahoo Sports also gains access to Dugout’s ever-growing library of football-related videos brought together from the top leagues’ world-class clubs globally, including; Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, FC Bayern Munich, FC Internazionale Milano, AFC Ajax, FC Barcelona, Flamengo, Real Madrid CF and many more. This builds on the Yahoo portfolio of up-to-the-minute sports content from partners across the world and brings football fans on Yahoo closer to their clubs’ official content - both past and present - as they await the re-opening of global leagues.



“This new partnership… allows us to connect our advertising customers to millions more football fans around the world,” said Iván Markman, chief business officer at Verizon Media. “It’s the world’s favourite sport and inspires huge loyalty and engagement on a daily basis, which hasn’t changed in recent times as people catch up on archive content and rewatch their favourite matches. We are looking forward to helping brands reach these audiences in quality premium environments where they can connect and showcase the value their company can bring to these fans.”



Elliot Richardson, chairman at Dugout added: “This partnership delivers significant value across Dugout’s stakeholders, supporting not only our clubs and fans but publishers, bringing Verizon Media’s global advertising power to our ecosystem. It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity for our stakeholders, supporting international and regional advertisers.”