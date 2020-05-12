Aiming to retain its connection with Latinos online as the leading broadcast network on YouTube regardless of language, leading Hispanic-focussed media company NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has previewed its programming schedule for Telemundo the upcoming season.
Telemundo claims to be the most-viewed Hispanic network on VOD and the most engaging broadcast network in social media, regardless of language, in the US. The new season is said to have a renewed focus on satisfying the needs of the evolving omnichannel Latino video consumer living in a multiplatform world. The company notes that Latinos are at the forefront of video consumption across multiple platforms and that the average weekly time spent with media among US Hispanic adults has increased six hours year over year, putting them on track to represent more than 40% of total future video usage.
Despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Telemundo has extended its original content beyond linear to deliver a unified viewing and branding experience across all screens.
Returning series include drama Exatlon Estados Unidos, Enemigo Intimo and Falsa Identidad. New programming includes Café, con Aroma de Mujer; from the stable of Ugly Betty’s originator; Buscando A Frida; Malverde, El Santo Patron. Telemundo brings a new reality competition show for the entire family in El Domo del Dinero.
With the launch of NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Telemundo says that it has propelled itself as the leading provider of Hispanic content in the growing SVOD space offering over 3,000 hours of original content. The platform will include the original dramedy Armas de Mujer, a new hit series from the makers of La Reina del Sur starring Kate del Castillo, and popular library titles such as 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos, Betty en NY, El Barón and Preso No. 1. Additionally, Telemundo is the only Hispanic brand producing culture-centric content for Latinos in the recently launched Quibi mobile platform, offering two exclusive news shows for the platform’s curated news and entertainment programming, Daily Essentials.
“While the pandemic came unexpectedly and has presented many challenges, Latinos are extremely resilient—continuing to be a powerful demographic and economic influence shaping the future of America,” said Mónica Gil, CMO and executive vice president, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Today’s Hispanics are voracious omnichannel consumers who engage across all platforms. They want dynamic content that reflects their youth, values and unique cultural experiences over the widest possible array of viewing experiences. We are excited to present a sneak peek of next season’s line-up including family-friendly reality competitions and contemporary scripted storytelling designed to build authentic connections with our audience on the platforms of their choice.”
