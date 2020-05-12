Research from the independent advertising and analytics platform Innovid has found that following signs of an early recovery the week of 26 April to 2 May, which came after four weeks of year-on-year volume declines global video volume by impressions has increased by 12% on an annual basis.
The survey was based on an analysis of over 195 billion impressions across more than 600 advertisers annually, highlighting the changes in video ad campaign impressions and engagement week-over-week, as well as impressions by publisher type and device across auto, CPG, finance, pharma, retail and telecom.
In addition to the steady growth in volume, the study found that connected TV grew 69% compared with the same time in 2019 driving overall growth despite annual declines in mobile (12%) and desktop (24%).
Connected TV accounted for 49% of total video impressions delivered globally, while telecom saw an impressive 244% YoY volume, followed by CPG (45%). Broadcast publisher volume increased 37% YoY, accounting for 47% of total impressions delivered versus 38% during the same period in 2019.
For the week of 3–9 May 2020, key takeaways from the Innovid research include global video seeing a 14% increase in volume week-over-week, telecom (80%) and finance (11%) showed the highest increases. Auto (-7%) and retail (-7%) continue to see volatility and decreases in weekly volume.
