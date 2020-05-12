As addressable TV advertising standards solidify, the E.W. Scripps Company and an expanded group from ViacomCBS have joined Project OAR, the consortium working to recommend open standard protocols for TV programmers and platforms.
Project Open Addressable Ready (OAR) is a technology consortium created to deliver better advertising experiences to viewers through the use of dynamic advertising on internet-connected TVs and devices. Formed in 2018, OAR founding members include ViacomCBS, Disney’s Media Networks, Comcast’s FreeWheel and NBCUniversal, Xandr, WarnerMedia, Discovery, Hearst Television, AMC Networks, VIZIO and Inscape. The consortium provides technical specifications and best-practice provisions for the selling, targeting and measurement of TV advertising within privacy-compliant, consumer-forward TV environments and is open to content providers and OEMs.
The consortium aims to make easier the tasks of managing, selling and delivering more relevant advertising experiences within linear and on-demand formats on smart TVs.
The two media network groups join the consortium just as the group was reaching consensus for the measurement and technical specifications for the management and delivery of addressable ads across all forms of television. In January 2020, members of Project OAR showcased specs around linear dynamic ad insertion, ad engine integration capabilities with TV’s major ad delivery and enablement engines, and since then they have been pushing software and firmware updates to over 14 million smart TVs.
Scripps, which operates 60 local TV stations in 42 markets across the US, is implementing addressable advertising across a growing footprint of local OTT apps and joins OAR at a time when local broadcast advertising is undergoing a transformation.
“Addressable advertising is a natural fit for Scripps because we have been early to understand and monetise digital and other technology platforms,” explained the company’s vice president of strategy and business development Kerry Oslund. “Supporting open standards for dynamic advertising in 1.0 and 3.0 broadcast television is a natural extension of our work as well as our mission to serve our audiences and advertisers on every media platform. We also are pleased to partner with the country’s most watched and respected TV companies and ad agencies on this initiative.”
Up until now, the consortium counted CBS Networks as a founding member and now has the entire ViacomCBS TV footprint represented, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land andVH1 and more. “We know the future of TV requires a smarter, more relevant approach to ad experiences,” said Mike Dean, SVP of advanced advertising at ViacomCBS, and one of the founding executives of OAR. “Giving the entire ViacomCBS portfolio representation inside of OAR underscores the serious investment we are making in the future of better programming and ad experiences.”
