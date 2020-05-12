Content studio and global distribution company servicing linear, digital and branded platforms GRB Studios, has taken on unscripted series encompassing the lifestyle and reality genres for global distribution.





The two shows, originally produced by general entertainment television network INSP, and distributed by Imagicomm Entertainment, are adventure series Turquoise Fever; and the lifestyle show featuring artisans from across the country, Handcrafted America.



The 7x60’ Turquoise Fever is set on the unforgiving Great Basin Desert north of Las Vegas which is said to have a buried beneath its barren landscape a treasure worth millions. Turquoise Fever follows the Otteson family clan as they battle inhospitable conditions and intense dangers from their base of operations in Tonopah, Nevada in a bid to unearth some of the most sought-after turquoise in the world. From detonating explosives on treacherous slopes to the pressure of meeting the demands of international buyers, every day is a wild adventure and there is always a thin line between failure and success.



By stark contrast, Handcrafted America (7x60’) sees Jill Wagner (Wipeout, Teen Wolf) travel the country meeting artisans who create products the old-fashioned way —with their own two hands. In each episode, viewers go behind the scenes, getting to know gifted craftsmen who, with humour and candour, share their process. From leatherworkers to luthiers, bladesmiths to bootmakers, viewers connect with the artisans, learning about their lives, their heritage, and the motivation for their work.



“We are pleased that through GRB Studios, more viewers around the world will have the opportunity to enjoy these fan-favourite series,” commented Jonathan Collins, VP of digital media distribution for Imagicomm Entertainment. “Turquoise Fever offers high-adrenaline excitement, and Handcrafted America is educational and informative, and shines a spotlight on some of the most talented artisans across the US There is truly something for everyone in both of these series.”