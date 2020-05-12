Global content creator, producer and distributor Endemol Shine Group has announced a multi-territory content partnership with global streaming media OTT video app provider Plex.
Offering all types of content together in one app, Plex gives consumers access to free, on-demand movies and TV shows, podcasts, web shows, news, music, over-the-air live and recorded television, as well as personal media collections.
The app provides cross-content discovery options, helping identify films, TV, news, podcasts and web shows consumers might enjoy based on what they’ve already watched or listened to. The company says that its technology reduces decision fatigue about what to watch, making the entertainment experience actually entertaining instead of overwhelming.
The carriage deal includes a raft of programming from Endemol Shine Group’s library, which will be available for Plex users across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy and Spain and spans a range of genres, including Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (pictured), Bananas in Pyjamas, City Homicide, Deal or No Deal, MasterChef, McLeod’s Daughters, Mr Bean and Peaky Blinders.
Commenting on the new arrangement with the OTT provider, Endemol Shine Group head of digital distribution and monetisation Kasia Jablonska said: “Plex is a unique platform, combining more types of content in one solution than any other streaming service in the industry, including a media storage solution and an original media player experience with a vast media library. We are looking forward to working and growing our business together.”
“Plex has always served a global audience and growing our library of content available around the world has been a top priority,” added Shawn Eldridge, vice president, strategic alliances and content, at Plex. “The quality of the Endemol Shine library is sure to appeal to a wide range of audiences and these titles are welcome additions to the Plex platform.”
