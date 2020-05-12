The latest version of The Viewing Report, the annual exploration of the UK’s viewing habits from measurement firm BARB has revealed that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) has reached a tipping point within the UK, arriving made into the majority of UK households for the first time.









Yet the survey found that between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2019, the number of homes with a subscription to at least one of Netflix, Amazon and Now TV has more than doubled. Overall, 14.3 million UK households, 50.5%, had one of these SVOD services, an increase of 2.0 million homes (16%), compared with Q4 2018.



and Amazon saw similar levels of growth in the number of households that subscribe to their services. Amazon’s increase represented a larger year-on-year percentage growth of 35% to 7.1 million homes, compared with Netflix’s 20% increase to 12.4 million homes, due to Amazon’s lower number of subscribers.



The number of homes with access to just one SVOD service is continuing to decline. In Q4 2015, homes that had Netflix as their only service represented almost two-thirds of SVOD households. That figure is now at 45%, but BARB said that it can see that Netflix has not lost those customers, rather these Netflix homes have added other SVOD services.



As of the fourth quarter of 2019, 6.0 million homes had access to two or more services meaning that just over 42% now take more than one service, with Netflix and Amazon the most popular combination, increasing from 9% of SVOD homes in Q4 2015 to almost one in three in Q4 2019.



Looking at popular dramas,



The drama genre also provided insight into the concept of bingeing. An analysis of pre-broadcast viewing to Sky One’s Manifest found that 92% of viewing of the final episode of Manifest was pre-broadcast. A similar characteristic was found for BBC One’s Gold Digger.



Broadcast of course still dominated and in this sector BBC channels dominated with a 31% share of audience in 2019, followed by ITV's portfolio mon 23.4%. the Channel 4 package claimed 10% and Viacom, owner of the Channel 5 brand, on 9.6%. Pay-TV provider Sky claimed 9.7% of the audience and UKTV 4.4% and Discovery 4.3%.