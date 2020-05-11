Paris/LA-based producer Prime Entertainment Group has sealed a new deal with Dutch premium television service Film1 for a package from its cinema-related series Hollywood’s Best Film Directors.
Based on exclusive interviews, the 91x26’ show explores the unique process behind the creation of some of the most memorable movies of our times and offers a rare insight into the careers and personas of some of the greatest film directors. Hollywood’s Best Film Directors is one of Prime’s hit shows and has run on channels worldwide including HBO, AMC Sundance, Turner, Sky and Sony among others.
Launched in 2006 and previously owned by Liberty Global and Sony Picture Television, Dutch premium television and video-on-demand service Film1 replaced Canal+ and since 2019 has been owned by SPI International. Specialising in cinema-related content, the premium television and VOD service includes a variety of channels covering genres such as family, focussing on comedy and children’s films, and action including horror and thriller.
Commenting on the deal, Prime Entertainment Group head of sales Alexandra Marguerite said: “The show is one of our greatest productions, it’s very popular among premium channels…We are thrilled that one of our most unique and exclusive programmes appeals to a key player in the Netherlands such as Film1 and that it will now be available to Dutch audiences.”
