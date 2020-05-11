Two of the broadcast industry’s biggest companies, NBCUniversal and Sky, have announced the launch of a new global business offering designed to enable advertising and partnership opportunities from Sky's global portfolio to be available for purchase through NBCUniversal's One Platform
The partners say that the deal offers marketers a platfrom with ‘unparalleled’ scale and content that only Comcast-NBCUniversal-Sky can provide with ‘one easy way’ to optimise, plan, deliver and measure their investment.
Together, NBCUniversal and Sky reach an audience that spans more than half a billion viewers every month in more than 160 countries and through their partnership the companies say that advertisers have a direct line into Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky's $24 billion investment in premium content, with access to global IP from SNL to Game of Thrones (pictured) , as well international news efforts. giving marketers global scale through world-class TV content on every screen, live and on demand.
Complementing the existing AdSmart solution, the NBCUniversal and Sky joint measurement offerings are said to be able to provide brands outcome-based measurement as well as complete transparency into the cross-platform delivery of their buys through CFlight, the next-generation measurement system.
Advertisers can also tap into NBCUniversal and Sky’s creative teams and production resources, including the Catalyst agency, to create original branded content, adapt and localise existing creative, and partner with talent in the business both in front of and behind the camera.
The new company, which will in effect be a new global division, will be announced in the coming weeks, and will report into NBCUniversal chairman Linda Yaccarino as well as partner closely with Sky chief business officer Patrick Béhar.
