Continuing its current strategy of encouraging viewers to pursue their passions during the Covid-19 lockdown, Discovery UK has announced four new home shot shows for its lifestyle and entertainment portfolio.







Produced by Hungry Gap Productions in co-production with Peas in a Pot for Food Network, Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures (8x30’) follows



Gok’s Easy Asian (8x30’) produced by Sidney Street Productions for



Restoring the Good Life (w/t), (8x60’) produced by Angel Eye for HGTV follows upcycling and design enthusiasts Kate Humble, Zoe Pocock and Max McMurdo as they work their magic on a range of redesigns and reinventions. The new series shows viewers how to inject much needed love into the forgotten objects in our homes, from urban to rural settings.



Finally, Countdown To I Do (5x30’) produced by Studio 71 for TLC revisits couples one year on from filming intimate wedding TLC YouTube show Countdown To I Do. Shot by the wedding parties, the original show followed couples in the lead up to their wedding day. A year on, the show hear from the couples in the self-shot series as they reflect on their special day, the mishaps along their way and their love story.



Commenting on the launch of the new programming, Charlotte Reid, Production is already underway on two new Food Network shows starring Rachel Khoo and Gok Wan, with new commissions for HGTV and TLC set to go into production imminently.Produced by Hungry Gap Productions in co-production with Peas in a Pot for Food Network, Rachel Khoo’s Simple Pleasures (8x30’) follows Rachel Khoo in her country kitchen as she makes her favourite recipes using everyday ingredients. Each episode sees Rachel demonstrate how viewers can take pleasure in simple recipes, from cooking up a feast to sharing an indulgent dark chocolate pudding recipe, all in the comfort of her own home.Gok’s Easy Asian (8x30’) produced by Sidney Street Productions for Food Network (pictured), takes viewers into Gok’s London home as he prepares simple versions of Asian food classics. In each episode, Gok prepares simple, mouth-watering Asian dishes that have become staples in British households.Restoring the Good Life (w/t), (8x60’) produced by Angel Eye for HGTV follows upcycling and design enthusiasts Kate Humble, Zoe Pocock and Max McMurdo as they work their magic on a range of redesigns and reinventions. The new series shows viewers how to inject much needed love into the forgotten objects in our homes, from urban to rural settings.Finally, Countdown To I Do (5x30’) produced by Studio 71 for TLC revisits couples one year on from filming intimate wedding TLC YouTube show Countdown To I Do. Shot by the wedding parties, the original show followed couples in the lead up to their wedding day. A year on, the show hear from the couples in the self-shot series as they reflect on their special day, the mishaps along their way and their love story.Commenting on the launch of the new programming, Charlotte Reid, Discovery UK head of commissioning, lifestyle and entertainment, said: “We are excited to be making these timely and timeless series. It’s great to be able to innovate and be solution based and nimble in this environment, which the producers we work with do brilliantly. And we’re especially grateful to our talent on these shows who are often not only letting us into their homes, but often taking on many behind the scenes responsibility and tasks.”