Huawei Technologies, Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics have released a joint statement welcoming the release of the MPEG-5 Essential Video Coding (EVC) standard from the ISO/IEC Moving Picture Experts Group.









This is intended to result in allowing more



According to



To enable rapid adoption and deployment of the standard, The main goal of the EVC standard is to provide a significantly improved compression capability over existing video coding standards. Designed to meet both the business and technical needs of the media industry, MPEG-5 EVC is said to be able to deliver 4K Ultra HD video with greater compression and efficiency over the previous standard codec.This is intended to result in allowing more screens to display 4K, 8K , virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and HDR content, and offer the same level of services that consumers have come to expect. It is also expected to be particularly suitable for emerging delivery protocols and networks, such as 5G.According to the requirement of the standard, all the contributors of the standard are expected to make the timely publication of applicable licensing terms within two years of the Final Draft International Standard (FDIS) stage either individually or as part of a patent pool.To enable rapid adoption and deployment of the standard, Huawei Qualcomm and Samsung say that they will be working to further promote this technology in the multimedia industry. They add that they have reaffirmed their commitments to offering fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory terms for their respective essential patent claims covering this standard. The companies have also to keep to their plan of issuing their respective licensing terms covering the MPEG-5 EVC standard no later than two years from the FDIS publication date which was officially released at the end of April 2020.