Leading content provider SPI/FilmBox has scored a further win for its increasingly popular Turkish drama offer Timeless Drama Channel, as well as gaming channel Gametoon, with leading African digital TV operator StarTimes.
The channels will be available to StarTimes subscribers starting in May and the new agreement builds on the distribution of Filmbox Africa and Fashionbox on StarTimes. Gametoon and TDC will be broadcast in English and Turkish, respectively, while the latter will have English subtitles.
Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) is SPI/FilmBox’s premium Turkish drama channel and offers over 600 hours of quality Turkish programming featuring well-known actors such as, International Emmy Award nominee Engin Akyürek, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Bergüzar Korel, Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Tuba Büyüküstün. One of the fastest growing drama genre channels in the world, TDC now reaches five million homes in 14 countries and continues to expand its footprint across the globe. SPI has recently closed deals for the channel with Bulsatcom in Bulgaria and with Lebanese content aggregator Right & Rights (R&R).
Gametoon has been created by gaming and esports enthusiasts and features game reviews, eSports tournaments, and exclusive game walkthroughs and sessions from popular streamers with a large fan-base, such as Dan Gheesling, Bifuteki, Lothar and many more.
“TDC is one of our fastest growing channels due to a global affinity for Turkish dramas,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “Providing audiences with a diverse collection of high-quality content is a shared mission with our partner StarTimes, and we can’t wait to introduce the world of TDC to African audiences. SPI has an eye for new trends in the market, as with TDC, Gametoon has also gained huge popularity within the community and I am sure that StarTimes subscribers will enjoy our exclusive content.”
“We are delighted to bring Timeless Drama Channel and Gametoon to our viewers,” added Lily Meng, the head of StarTimes media division. It demonstrates our consistent commitment to provide access to premium content to our subscribers. They have been huge fans of telenovelas and I am sure they will love TDC’s Turkish dramas. And eSports have been booming in Africa so Gametoon has great potential in Africa.”
