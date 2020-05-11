A study from Digital TV Research is forecasting that global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) customers will increase by 519 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1.161 billion, a rise of 81%, with 170 million added in 2020 alone.





The research also notes that no foreign SVOD platforms are expected to enter China and that the country’s domestic players will likely account for 23% of the global total by 2025. The study is a complete revision of the company’s previous forecasts for 138 countries in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. It says that a major impact of lockdown has been a steep rise in SVOD subscriptions. The updated Global SVOD Forecasts report also forecasts that five global platforms will have 640 million paying SVOD subscribers by 2025 with Disney+ being the biggest winner by adding 176 million subscribers between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to 202 million. Revealing growth even for the most established platform, the study observed that Netflix will add 91 million subscribers.The research also notes that no foreign SVOD platforms are expected to enter China and that the country’s domestic players will likely account for 23% of the global total by 2025.