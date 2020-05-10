In what is very much a drama for the times, the next original production from Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the region's leading streaming company, is Orca, covering the themes of intimacy and isolation in the time of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Created, written and directed by Josephine Bornebusch, the experimental Swedish drama features characters who communicate with one primarily through their phones and screens. The actors and actresses will film their scenes one at a time with a minimal crew present. Top Swedish talents appearing in Orca include Johan Rheborg (NENT Group's Partisan), Gustav Lindh (Love Me), Alba August (The Perfect Patient), Peter Andersson (Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit) and Vera Vitali (NENT Group's `Conspiracy of Silence).
The cast also includes Bornebusch herself who was the driving force behind Love Me which has dominated the Viaplay viewing charts since premiering in autumn 2019, and has recently been renewed for a second season. Commenting on the drama she said: “We've moved incredibly quickly from idea to filming, I'm also delighted that so many gifted acting talents have chosen to take part in this project. I believe we can create something very special together.”
“Social distancing is the story of our time, but behind the headlines lie millions of personal dramas being lived by people all over the world,” added NENT Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam. “[Orca] dramatises some of the emotional impact of this extraordinary situation and asks what togetherness can mean when we're apart. NENT Group will premiere more than 30 originals this year and as this innovative, star-packed production proves, our ambitions for Viaplay are higher than ever.”
Orca is produced by Sofie Palage at Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden and filming started this week and will premiere exclusively across the Nordic region on NENT Group's Viaplay streaming service in autumn 2020. NENT Group has committed to premiering at least 30 original productions in 2020.
