Digital media management and licensing company Bitmax has revealed that it has joined the new strategic supply chain partnership programme.





“Bitmax has been proactive and imaginative in the execution of this partnership program with us,” added Whip Media Group provides an integrated cloud platform to allow global entertainment organisations to acquire, distribute and monetise intelligently their television and film content. The company’s strategic supply chain partnership is built on the premise that both buyers and sellers of content need to put their content everywhere it needs to be. With the onset of what it calls ‘the streaming wars’ and the unprecedented pace of content consumption, the company believes that building a frictionless distribution ecosystem must take priority.The Whip Media Group partnership is designed to provide media companies better transparency into their content workflows to maximise revenues, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and gain complete visibility and control over where and how television and movie titles are being distributed, both on a global scale and in real-time.Under the terms of the new partnership, Bitmax will integrate with the Whip Media Group’s content value management (CVM) platform. The CVM cloud-based solution and Bitmax’s open API-driven architecture will enable MVPD operators and other digital retailers to add content fulfilment that simplifies digital ordering, including bulk package management, while delivering workflow transparency and unparalleled monitoring.Bitmax was selected as a Strategic Supply Chain Partner based on its list of content partners and its new Maestro orchestration system which highlights asset states throughout the workflows, and will update Whip Media Group’s CVM platform for MVPDs and other distributors. Remarking upon being invited to take part in the programme, chief revenue officer Jim Riley said that the company was excited to be an inaugural partner supporting Whip Media’s new strategic supply chain programme.“This integration enables powerful tools and offers content owners and digital retailers new monetisation opportunities with consumers the world over,” he said. “Bitmax customers leverage our cloud-based Maestro orchestration system to optimise TVOD SVOD, AVOD and live streaming revenue potential, globally. By partnering with Whip Media in this innovative program, we are doubling down on that strategy and commitment to our clients.”“Bitmax has been proactive and imaginative in the execution of this partnership program with us,” added Whip Media Group SVP Bbusiness strategy and development Alisa Joseph. “We’re thrilled to partner with Bitmax and leverage the partnership to bring enhanced value to our growing list of customers.”