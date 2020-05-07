In what it says represents the latest part of its transformation from a DVR provider to a streaming market ‘innovator’, providing one destination for all home entertainment, TiVo has announced the retail availability of TiVo Stream 4K claimed to be the market’s first unifying streamer.





“At a time when viewers are streaming more than ever across a sea of platforms, First unveiled at CES Las Vegas 2020, the device brings together shows and films from customer’s favourite platforms, live or streaming, on one screen. TiVo Stream 4K is now available at TiVo.com with an introductory price of $49.99 and a free 7-day trial of Sling TV. Consumers can access content from Sling TV alongside streaming video services like Netflix and Prime Video using TiVo’s own content catalogue.TiVo say that the new is an evolution not only for TiVo and viewers, but also opens up new opportunities for content creators, content providers and advertisers to attract and engage new audiences. That is, with its unifying and user-friendly interface, TiVo Stream 4K will help more people find and discover content they might not have before.“At a time when viewers are streaming more than ever across a sea of platforms, TiVo Stream 4K integrates that content with recommendation and search features to make it easier to find, watch and enjoy the best news, entertainment and sports from today’s most popular services,” said Dave Shull, president and CEO, TiVo. “We are delivering on our promise to launch TiVo Stream 4K, which is symbolic of our company’s transformation from a well-loved DVR provider to a pioneer in the streaming market.”