With effective and cost-efficient remote services prove invaluable during the Covid-19 lockdown, Norway’s largest commercial broadcaster TV 2 has deployed virtualised production technology to provide proactive support and monitoring of its IP media network operations.
TV 2 is a headquartered in Bergen and providing free-to-air channels, pay channels and digital services such as TV 2 SUMO (OTT) and tv2.no. It is also known for a number of technology spinoffs including Vizrt, Mosart, Vimon, Wolftech and Electric Friends.
As part of its strategy TV2 is using Nevion’s Service Operations Centre (SOC). Having moved to IP production in 2017 with Nevion’s help, TV 2 initially chose Nevion’s advanced remote services, in order to take advantage of the expertise and experience of the SOC’s staff, and focus on its own core-competencies, including content creation.
The SOC is now Nevion’s main operational unit for handling first line remote support, and backed its second and third line support teams across the world. It also provides proactive remote monitoring, maintenance and troubleshooting services, managing the health of media networks on a customer’s behalf. In addition, the SOC provides a catalogue of standard reports to customers, to analyse trends, and monitor system performance and network activities.
When the Covid-19 crisis developed, TV 2’s decision to virtualise the support and monitoring of its IP media network operations was found to be invaluable as very few staff would have been able to be on-site to maintain the network.
“We were an early mover to IP in the facilities, which has enabled us to gain unprecedented flexibility in our production,” explained TV 2 head of content technology Terje Amundsen.
“As a broadcaster though, we need to concentrate our resources and efforts on the creation and delivery of a compelling programming for our viewers, so it made sense to use Nevion’s experts to monitor and support of our IP media network. Nevion’s SOC has enabled us to identify and fix potential issues before they have occurred, which has been extremely valuable to us. And of course, during the Covid-19 lockdown, having Nevion looking after our IP media network remotely has made our task to adapt to the new situation much easier.”
