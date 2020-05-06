While it has seen demand for its content rise sharply since the Covid-19 lockdown was announced, the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster ITV has seen operational and financial performance significantly impacted by Covid-19.





As it announced a trading update for the first quarter of the year ending 31 March 2020, just as the lockdown was being implemented in the UK, ITV said that since mid-March its revenue engine, ITV Studios, has had to pause the majority of its productions globally as a result of the restrictions on working practices. In particular it has seen significant impact on the demand for advertising across most advertising categories, particularly from April which was down 42%.Looking at the specifics from the quarter, ITV’s total external revenue was down 7% annually to £694 million, while total ITV Studios revenue was down 11% at £342 million, impacted by the phasing of deliveries and restrictions on working practices due to Covid-19. Broadcast revenue was up 2% year-on-year at £500 million, with ITV total advertising up 2% as originally guided, and online revenues up 26%.Yet on the brighter side, ITV’s total viewing was up 2% with what was called very strong growth in online viewing up 75%, simulcast viewing up 112% and reach up 40% on the ITV Hub, the broadcaster’s on-demand service. ITV main channel's share of viewing (SOV) was marginally up at 17.9%, its best quarter since 2009 yet ITV Family SOV slipped 2% at 23.6%, partly impacted by the volume of the BBC's news output since the Covid-19 outbreak.