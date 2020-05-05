The advertising sales arm of pay-TV company Sky, Sky Media, has announced SME10, an AdSmart SME support scheme based on a £1 million fund will provide 100 businesses with TV advertising campaigns via AdSmart to support them during the difficult times.





In setting up the scheme Sky Media said that it wants to reward businesses that are demonstrating true resolve and ingenuity. Businesses of all types are adapting to the current climate but can further thrive with the extra exposure TV can deliver. SME100 is open to SMEs that have been running for at least one year in the UK with up to 50 full time employees. Businesses can nominate themselves or be put forward by their own customers.



Sky Media is encouraging people to highlight the businesses in their local area that need support during this time and who they believe would benefit from accessing the power of TV advertising at a moment when TV consumption has significantly increased. The scope of businesses envisages includes local garden centres delivering flowers and materials for the first time, to yoga and dance studios, the businesses that are selected to be part of the SME100 will be representative of the whole of the UK.



The campaigns will be delivered via



Creative execution of the ads will be supported by local creative agencies and through an exclusive partnership with Shutterstock which will assist the 100 businesses by providing complimentary access to its library of images, video and music.



"Businesses up and down the country are facing some of the hardest trading conditions in recent memory," said David Sanderson, director of AdSmart local and development at Sky Media. "We want to help our nation's SMEs where possible by giving access to highly relevant audiences via AdSmart totally for free. SMEs are the lifeblood of our economy, making up 99.9% of all business in the UK. We know that although there are economic slowdowns, people are still spending money and we want to help brands connect to these audiences. This initiative is about giving businesses confidence in advertising and their ability to succeed no matter the situation."