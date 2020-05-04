In what was a storming month for its pay-TV networks, Discovery, Inc. finished April 2020 as the top US portfolio of in L+3 viewership, bucking industry trends by growing +3% in primetime among P25-54 and +5% among P25-54 in total day.
Even though cable and broadcast overall were down from the previous April, eleven of Discovery’s networks grew viewership double digits in primetime among the key P25-54 demo compared with April 2019, including TLC (up 45%), DIY (+49%), Cooking Channel (+26%) MotorTrend TV (+17%), Food Network (+12%) and AHC (+19%), among others.
Looking at individual programme performance, TLC was the #1 cable network in primetime among W25-54, W18-49 and W18-34 for April and all of 2020 to date. TLC scored its best April primetime performance ever for total viewers and for P25-54, W25-54 and W18-49 ratings. 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is the #1 cable series among W25-54 and W18+ for April.
Food Network was the leading non-news cable network among W18-49 in total day viewing with the brand delivering its highest-rated April since 2012 among P25-54 for both primetime (+18% YOY) and total day (+26% YOY). This also marked the highest-rated month ever for total day among M25-54 (+47%). Food Network notched its best weekend ever on 18 and 19 April reaching nearly 18 million viewers with series contributing to the ratings gains include Tournament of Champions, The Pioneer Woman, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Beat Bobby Flay and Buddy vs. Duff.
HGTV was top non-news cable network for total day among total viewers, W25-54 and W18+. In primetime, HGTV is the #2 non-news cable network for total viewers an P18+ and the brand recorded its best monthly primetime P25-54 ratings since January 2019.
Discovery noted that no other pay-TV portfolio claimed more than four networks with double digit growth. It also claimed that year-to-date it was the most-watched pay-TV portfolio among total viewers, P25-54 and P18+, with brand stars and hit franchises such as 90 Day Fiancé, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Guy Fieri, Bobby Flay, Drew and Jonathan Scott, and Ree Drummond driving the group’s ratings success.
