In research showing changing media consumption habits and advertising perceptions during lockdown, a study from ad tech provider FreeWheel has found that 75% of UK consumers think brands should acknowledge the coronavirus situation in their advertising campaigns.





The survey looked at media consumption and consumer perceptions of advertising in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown. It was carried out on 15 and 16 April 2020 in partnership with independent third-party provider Happydemics and was completed by 1,141 respondents said to be representative of the UK population.



Whether or not to reference Covid-19 in their ad messaging has been a challenging decision for brands, but FreeWheel say that the findings of the study make the position of UK consumers on the subject clearer. Three quarters (75%) of those questioned think brands must integrate the context of the pandemic into their advertising. Of those, a quarter (25%) of consumers feel brands should reference the situation if they are involved in it, while 15% think they should incorporate Covid-19 to assist prevention.



FreeWheel noted that given they are currently confined to the house, it is not surprising the most popular ads are for groceries, with 51% of respondents wanting to see ads for food. Consumers wanted food-related ads to create an emotional connection or to relate to current events. The second most popular vertical wad high-tech products, with 27% of overall respondents wanting to see these and, despite the current climate, the third most popular vertical is travel, with 25% of respondents wanting to see ads about holidays.



Overall, FreeWheel found that just over two-thirds (68%) of UK adults were consuming more media content than prior to the lockdown, and 35% of those are consuming much more. Broadcast TV is the first most watched type of platform, with more than a third (34%) choosing this option, followed by



“The unprecedented situation arising from the Covid-19 outbreak is compelling brands to rethink their advertising and communication strategies,” commented Virginie Dremeaux, executive director, product and sales marketing international, The survey looked at media consumption and consumer perceptions of advertising in the UK during the coronavirus lockdown. It was carried out on 15 and 16 April 2020 in partnership with independent third-party provider Happydemics and was completed by 1,141 respondents said to be representative of the UK population.Whether or not to reference Covid-19 in their ad messaging has been a challenging decision for brands, but FreeWheel say that the findings of the study make the position of UK consumers on the subject clearer. Three quarters (75%) of those questioned think brands must integrate the context of the pandemic into their advertising. Of those, a quarter (25%) of consumers feel brands should reference the situation if they are involved in it, while 15% think they should incorporate Covid-19 to assist prevention.FreeWheel noted that given they are currently confined to the house, it is not surprising the most popular ads are for groceries, with 51% of respondents wanting to see ads for food. Consumers wanted food-related ads to create an emotional connection or to relate to current events. The second most popular vertical wad high-tech products, with 27% of overall respondents wanting to see these and, despite the current climate, the third most popular vertical is travel, with 25% of respondents wanting to see ads about holidays.Overall, FreeWheel found that just over two-thirds (68%) of UK adults were consuming more media content than prior to the lockdown, and 35% of those are consuming much more. Broadcast TV is the first most watched type of platform, with more than a third (34%) choosing this option, followed by paid streaming services (26%), and catch-up T V (14%).“The unprecedented situation arising from the Covid-19 outbreak is compelling brands to rethink their advertising and communication strategies,” commented Virginie Dremeaux, executive director, product and sales marketing international, FreeWheel . “This study is designed to support advertisers and answer some of their pressing questions around the habits, preferences and expectations of UK consumers at this challenging time. We hope the resulting insight will help brands make informed choices around ad messaging, tone and delivery channels.”