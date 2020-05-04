Independent video software provider Synamedia has signed an OEM agreement to use Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) ProLiant servers to power its solutions and further advance its video network portfolio.
Synamedia believes that now, more than ever before, broadcasters and content owners need to deliver more channels and higher video quality to remain competitive. It adds that to do so cost-effectively, they are seeking to transition from hardware appliances to software solutions, and do so with proven, trusted technology partners.
With this in mind, Synamedia says that its agreement with HPE is designed to help will help customers optimise capital expenditure (Capex) with faster deployment, increased productivity, simplified operations and enhanced end-to-end security. Synamedia’s software-defined video network in combination with its automation tools help customers scale up and down in public, private or hybrid cloud environments and help them launch 24/7 and/or pop-up channels on the infrastructure available. Its content delivery network (CDN) solution will, uniquely says the company, optimise hardware provided by HPE to deliver the best combination of price and performance, with the ability to scale in minutes.
“We are dedicated to partnering with companies that share our commitment to transforming the way the world is entertained and informed. This is why we’re thrilled to work with HPE,” said Julien Signes, senior vice president and general manager, video network, Synamedia. “For scalability and channel availability, broadcasters, content owners and service providers must transition from hardware to software-based solutions, and they need to work with a partner who can manage the transition to a virtualized network, end-to-end, with reliability.”
“As the consumption of digital media content continues to expand, and becomes a lifeline to many consumers given the current “shelter at home” environment, content providers need robust infrastructure to deliver continuous information and entertainment services to consumers,” added Phillip Cutrone, vice president and general manager, Worldwide OEM at HPE.
“By combining HPE OEM ProLiant Gen 10 servers with Synamedia’s software-defined video network solution, TV and media network providers can quickly deploy reliable, scalable platforms with a focus on extending and delivering enhanced experiences to customers.”
