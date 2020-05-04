Building on a relationship that began in 2016, 5G leader SK Telekom has revealed that it has been in conversation with German peer Deutsche Telekom to deepen the two companies’ cooperation to alleviate challenges caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.





The two companies have also decided to increase Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners’ investment in Korean 5G start-ups as well as global ventures with competitive online solutions such as video platforms. Among the areas discussed by the two firms were collaboration in ICT including 5G, mobile edge computing (MEC) and artificial intelligence.On 29 April 2020, the two companies signed a term sheet for a technology joint venture that will launch within this year. Through this joint venture, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom will collaborate to expand the global 5G ecosystem by accelerating 5G deployment in Europe. SK Telecom has already provided its 5G repeaters to Deutsche Telekom to support its customer trial for 5G indoor coverage in Germany and plans to promote the adoption of its 5G repeaters in Europe. To date SK has been one of the world’s leaders in 5G broadcasting. Through a Network Engineer Exchange Programme, SK Telecom and Deutsche Telekom have agreed to exchange their technological expertise once the situation improves. This will see SK Telecom’s network engineers dispatched to Germany to share their knowhow in 5G network commercialisation and operation, as well as their experience in handling data traffic surges caused by a dramatic increase in the number of people at home using services such as high-bandwidth video services.The two companies have also decided to increase Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners’ investment in Korean 5G start-ups as well as global ventures with competitive online solutions such as video platforms.