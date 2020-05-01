The UK’s free-to-air satellite TV platform Freesat has announced the addition of YouTube Kids to its latest range of 4K TV boxes and portfolio of apps.





Made for kids under 13 to help them explore their interests and curiosities, YouTube Kids has since its 2015 launch become one of the most popular children’s apps available. It offers children a range of choice from trusted channels and creators whose— covering topics as diverse as arts and crafts, sports, music and educational videos across a variety of subjects, plus cartoons and nursery rhymes — will now be available to Freesat customers.



Freesat says that the channel will offer a safe environment for kids, enabling them to explore content on their own and feed their curiosity, the service also gives parents the ability to guide children’s viewing by handpicking channels for them. Parents who are logged in to their account on YouTube Kids are also able to block certain videos or channels they don’t want their child to watch.



“Having worked with YouTube for some years, we’re thrilled to extend the relationship by welcoming YouTube Kids to the Freesat platform," remarked



Freesat managing director Alistair Thom. "In addition to expanding even further the range of content on offer, this launch seems especially relevant at a moment when so many parents are juggling the demands of keeping their children entertained and educated with their own work. YouTube Kids provides something for everyone."

Added Cedric Petitpas, head of YouTube Kids, UK and Ireland said: "During this challenging time, bringing educational, fun and beneficial content to kids is more important than ever, and we are so happy that Freesat is making YouTube Kids accessible on their platform. With this addition, kids across the UK can keep the process of learning, growing and exploring while they're at home."