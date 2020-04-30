Passing a milestone that shows clearly the extent to which its TV services now scales, and also the massive demand for premium digital content in the country, content protection firm NAGRA has exceeded 1.5 billion multi-DRM licences served by its cloud-based security services platform for Bharti Airtel’s Xstream app in India.





Airtel Xstream is the digital entertainment platform of India’s largest integrated telecom company. Built as an India-first video network for premium digital content, Airtel Xstream offers more than 10,000 shows and movies and 350 live TV channels.



Through its subsidiary Wynk, Airtel selected the NAGRA platform and its multi-DRM solution in September 2019 to secure video streaming content on the Xstream app. “Our mission is to be India’s preferred destination for premium digital content,” said Wynk chief technology officer Sudipta Banerjee. “Given the massive surge in consumption of digital content in India, we need to enable secure delivery of content at scale. We are very pleased with the performance and scalability of NAGRA cloud.SSP and with NAGRA’s support which has ensured we’ve met this objective.”



The 1.5 billion multi-DRM licence-milestone marks a record number of multi-DRM licenses served by NAGRA cloud.SSP.



"We congratulate Airtel Xstream on the impressive growth of their service and are privileged to be a part of this achievement," commented Nancy Goldberg, chief marketing officer, DTV, and executive vice president of NAGRA parent the Kudelski Group. "This exciting milestone is a clear demonstration of how the right solutions can help reduce complexity and seamlessly scale and react to the needs of consumers so they can access and enjoy the content they love on any device, whenever they want – and in a highly secure environment."