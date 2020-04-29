In a study that the author says highlights best practices that marketers can implement immediately in today’s shifting advertising climate, advertising and analytics platform Innovid has found that the pace of connected TV (CTV) impression and engagement growth has scaled dramatically with a 67% increase in volume year-on-year.
In the Global Video Benchmarks Report, Innovid also found that nearly half of advertisers leverage advanced video ad formats worldwide, driving a 335% higher engagement rate when compared to standard pre-roll ads.
The year-long study analyses more than 600 advertisers and 200 billion video advertising impressions served on Innovid’s platform, between 1 January 1 and 31 December 2019, providing a snapshot of the current state of video advertising and how it’s changed year-over-year. The report explores nuances by device, region and vertical along with commentary to provide additional context.
Innovid said that as brands future-plan for the remainder of 2020, 2021 and beyond, it's imperative to understand the accelerated move towards CTV, and the trends and benchmarks to make smart business decisions.
This was reflected in the report in which the some of the key findings included advanced creative becoming mainstream among marketers; CTV continuing strong impression growth and engagement; 30-second ads standing the test of time; and traditional publishers fully embracing digital.
Analysing the findings, Innovid CEO and co-founder Zvika Netter said that now, more than ever, it was important for brands to adapt and pivot their strategies to reach consumers in personalised, compelling ways and that this was is the moment for advertisers to be bold in their choices and consider how they will personalise, deliver, and measure performance across all channels with CTV at the centre.
“As we enter this new era of personalisation, our research shows that advertisers are embracing advanced creative as a major part of their omnichannel marketing strategies to remain nimble, effective, and in tune with their consumers’ behaviour,” he remarked.
“Our analysis unveiled some trends that we have long predicted, including the accelerating significance of CTV’s role in video advertising. At a time where CTV consumption is increasing dramatically, recently outperforming mobile for the first time this year, cord-cutting is having massive implications. Our study showed that brands earn on average 83 incremental seconds with consumers utilising a CTV interactive ad unit. It’s important for the market to fine tune their video advertising strategies to meet the moment.”
