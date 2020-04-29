Forging a collaboration designed to maximise over-the-top service uptime, achieve broadcast quality latency, and ramp up scalability for global customers, Synamedia has partnered with Google Cloud to expand its video network portfolio with new OTT as-a-service offerings.
To be successful in the new video landscape, the independent video software provider service says that providers require similar viewing experiences between live broadcast and OTT streams at scale. It believes that one primary challenge for OTT services is latency, often airing delays up to a minute behind traditional broadcast TV, commonly referred to as the “goal effect.”
The independent video software provider sees the partnership as allowing to address further customer needs for high availability, increased scalability and maximised performance for OTT services while simultaneously reducing operational costs and complexity, particularly with live sports events.
It adds that with this partnership, both OTT streaming services and traditional broadcasters will benefit from Google Cloud’s low latency network and Synamedia’s low latency solution for live linear video delivery. Synamedia say that it can achieve this from content ingest to OTT device delivery in 5 to 7 seconds – equivalent to broadcast capabilities.
In the deployment, Synamedia will use Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), an enterprise-grade platform for containerised applications, to enable customers to scale as they grow with an end-to-end automation pipeline that can ramp up media processing workflows in minutes and recover from disasters more quickly than ever before. The video network as-a-service offering unifies previously siloed workflows on one platform, and is intended to make operations more seamless and deployment faster.
This partnership will also bring together artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation from both companies to enable customers to create powerful content and better media experiences. Intelligent pattern matching techniques allow deep content awareness in media workflows, providing premium experiences such as live sports with minimal bandwidth requirements.
Explaining the rationale for the deal with the IT giant, Synamedia says that as more viewers look to OTT services for video content, OTT service providers can reach enhanced video network stability and maximised channel uptime with its deployment options on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). “As the live TV landscape shifts toward OTT delivery, the industry needs technology that matches what viewers have become accustomed to with premium digital TV services,” said Synamedia senior vice president and general manager, video network Julien Signes. “Thanks to our partnership with Google Cloud, we are enabling the Infinite Entertainment viewers expect, without delay and with the highest quality.”
“We’re excited to partner with Synamedia to help advance the future of streaming video and entertainment,” added Anil Jain, Managing Director, Media & Entertainment Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. “By delivering Synamedia’s portfolio of OTT solutions, running as a service on Google Cloud, we can deliver high-uptime, low-latency, and scalable video services to businesses around the world.”
