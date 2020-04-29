Noting that consumers have always turned to TV during times of crisis, research and measurement firm Nielsen says that it’s no different during Covid-19 as media consumption has continued to increase among home-bound consumers but with the added flavour of social media.





The company says that in 2020 it has seen what calls a deluge of social media activity about TV programme as consumers lean into the power of the technology to also fill a need to stay connected to the world at large. And looking deeper at social behaviour as it pertains to the TV, the study found that the total volume of TV and Covid-19-related conversations on Twitter alone reached nearly 9 million since the start of 2020 in the US. This represents a 40X increase between January and March amid the peak novelty of the coronavirus pandemic.



Nielsen also said that despite there being a relatively consistent number of programs on air year over year, we’re seeing a sizable jump in social media activity across most TV genres. As expected, it saw the biggest upticks in social buzz about talk and news programmes, family movies and all streaming services.



Yet the measurement firm said there was one glaring exception for this trend: live sports broadcasts. Nielsen noted that recent suspensions and cancellation of major events like the NBA Finals, the Masters and



concluded that now more than ever it was important for brands to find the right audiences, set the right tone and prepare for the future. It notes that sports-heavy networks and advertisers have an opportunity to find aligned audiences in other TV programming and ride the momentum of recent increases in TV consumption. The analyst believes that the overlap in social TV audiences is a way to identify and keep track of what these social sports fans are watching and talking about at scale. In these unprecedented times, The company says that in 2020 it has seen what calls a deluge of social media activity about TV programme as consumers lean into the power of the technology to also fill a need to stay connected to the world at large. And looking deeper at social behaviour as it pertains to the TV, the study found that the total volume of TV and Covid-19-related conversations on Twitter alone reached nearly 9 million since the start of 2020 in the US. This represents a 40X increase between January and March amid the peak novelty of the coronavirus pandemic.Nielsen also said that despite there being a relatively consistent number of programs on air year over year, we’re seeing a sizable jump in social media activity across most TV genres. As expected, it saw the biggest upticks in social buzz about talk and news programmes, family movies and all streaming services.Yet the measurement firm said there was one glaring exception for this trend: live sports broadcasts. Nielsen noted that recent suspensions and cancellation of major events like the NBA Finals, the Masters and the 2020 Olympics, have impacted sports enthusiasts of all kinds but that marketers and brands looking to connect with home-bound sports fans can keep tabs on their non-sports preferences using real-world social media behaviour alongside. Nielsen concluded that now more than ever it was important for brands to find the right audiences, set the right tone and prepare for the future. It notes that sports-heavy networks and advertisers have an opportunity to find aligned audiences in other TV programming and ride the momentum of recent increases in TV consumption. The analyst believes that the overlap in social TV audiences is a way to identify and keep track of what these social sports fans are watching and talking about at scale. In these unprecedented times, social TV affinity data can shed light for sports advertisers and networks looking to understand the repercussions of recent cancellations on tight-knit sports communities.