Yet more expansion for international provider of cloud and edge solutions G-Core Labs which has now extended the Asian reach of its global network infrastructure with its first point of presence in China.





The new PoP will be located in Hong Kong, in the economic centre of the country, offering customers secure dedicated and virtual servers, as well as services for a rapid content delivery.



G-Core Labs servers are located in a certified Tier III class data re and the company provides 5 TBytes of traffic for free for each dedicated server. The functionality of the automatic installation of operating systems such as Windows and Unix, installed when ordering the server, is provided in the company’s dedicated and virtual servers in order to save time for system deployment. All G-Core Labs servers are protected from DDoS attacks using proprietary technology for intelligent filtering of network traffic.



The G-Core Labs virtual server, equipped with fast SSD disks, is based on KVM virtualisation technology which is said to guarantee high and uninterrupted performance.



G-Core Labs sees a number of advantages in being based in Hong Kong which it says is known for its comfortable legal regime including in the field of Internet regulation. This factor it says opens up additional opportunities for international and Asian online businesses.



"By opening a point of presence in Hong Kong, one of the world's economic capitals, we want to provide companies of all sectors, including retail, media, video games, finance, insurance or cloud services, with premium experience in ensuring the stable and uninterrupted operation of their online resources and IT infrastructure, as well as the ability to deliver even the heaviest content to customers and audiences in millisecond," commented Dmitry Samoshkin, G-Core Labs vice president of products. "We believe that our new location will be in demand both in China, the world's largest online community, and among Asian, European and American companies seeking to work effectively in the local and regional markets."