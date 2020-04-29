Research from ad tech firm FreeWheel has revealed that for US TV viewers, it’s definitely a case of the show must go on for not only programming but advertising during the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown ordered by companies.
The survey, conducted using a SurveyMonkey audience panel of US consumers over 18 years old, examined over 1,000 consumers on their changing behaviours and attitudes towards advertising in light of Covid-19 events. It asked consumers about their media viewing habits as they spend greater amounts of time at home.
Nearly 80% total said they are watching more TV and online video since the start of Covid-19 social distancing, with 32% saying they are watching “a couple hours more per week” and 22% saying they are watching between 1-2 hours per day more. About a quarter say they are watching more than two hours per day more. During this additional time at home, consumers said that they were most often watching news (49%), comedies (48%) and dramas (41%).
Looking at advertising, the study found that 91% of consumers believe it’s appropriate for brands to continue advertising during the Covid-19 pandemic, with about half saying they believe it’s appropriate only with certain types of ad. Nearly 60% of consumers believe brands should incorporate messaging around Covid-19 into their ads. But discretion is needed: most consumers – about 50% – agree that brands should only do so “if it is tasteful.” A further 29% said that ads with Covid-19 messaging only gives them positive feelings if done tastefully.
When asked about their feelings towards brands that advertise in the current environment, over 40% of consumers say that when brands incorporate covid-19 messaging into their ads, it can result in positive feelings. Consumers were also asked what types of ads they are most open to seeing now. The top category by far was food and beverage companies (51%), followed by financial (28%) and technology (24%) companies.
“We are facing unprecedented times, and it’s more important than ever to partner with advertisers to solve the unique problems facing the industry today,” said Mark McKee, SVP, head of US commercial, FreeWheel commenting on the research findings. “The survey tells us that consumers are open to hearing a brand’s message, so we’re working with our advertiser clients to reach their audience in the most meaningful and impactful ways possible in today’s new media landscape.”
