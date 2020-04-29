Throwing down a gauntlet to rivals in a market that contains many illegal and pirate operations, Mondo Globo/ MCNC Group has launched announces a new, legal, TV platform directed to the Arabic community in Europe.





Mondo Globo/ MCNC Group has been distributing linear content from Arabic broadcasters in Europe, North America and the rest of the world since 2012. It is currently offering a range of customised Arabic and Muslim bouquets in cooperation with major broadcasting entities and telcos around the world.



offering what Mondo Globo/ MCNC are the most sought-after programmes among Arabic audiences. The premium material has been aggregated through cooperation between Mondo Globo/MCNC Group and major broadcasting groups and TV channels across the Arabic World.



The deal means that Arabic viewers in Europe can now enjoy watching programmes via a multi-delivery platform including digital satellite box and Android TV OTT boxes as well as smartphones, tablets and Android smart TVs.



Yet despite the breadth of the offer, Mondo Globo/MCNC Group emphasises that its offer is the first legal platform of its kind across Europe to distribute Arabic content. Indeed the company says that the Arabic content distribution landscape in Europe is polluted by many illegal and piracy platforms that do not have the legal rights to distribute and promote such content.



“ Mondo Globo/ MCNC Group has been distributing linear content from Arabic broadcasters in Europe, North America and the rest of the world since 2012. It is currently offering a range of customised Arabic and Muslim bouquets in cooperation with major broadcasting entities and telcos around the world. The new platform includes over 50 TV channels offering what Mondo Globo/ MCNC are the most sought-after programmes among Arabic audiences. The premium material has been aggregated through cooperation between Mondo Globo/MCNC Group and major broadcasting groups and TV channels across the Arabic World.The deal means that Arabic viewers in Europe can now enjoy watching programmes via a multi-delivery platform including digital satellite box and Android TV OTT boxes as well as smartphones, tablets and Android smart TVs.Yet despite the breadth of the offer, Mondo Globo/MCNC Group emphasises that its offer is the first legal platform of its kind across Europe to distribute Arabic content. Indeed the company says that the Arabic content distribution landscape in Europe is polluted by many illegal and piracy platforms that do not have the legal rights to distribute and promote such content. Mondo Globo/MCNC Group plays a vital role in creating awareness and promoting the best interest of both the broadcaster and the viewer and is heavily engaged with different industry stakeholders to flush out such illegal activities and platforms to ensure consumer safety,” said group COO Cedric Aoun.