The latest DSCC Quarterly Advanced TV Shipment and Forecast Report is predicting that advanced TV revenues are forecast to grow by a 9% growth rate from 2019 to 2025 to $26 billion.
The analyst defines advanced TV is defined as any TV with an advanced display technology feature, including all OLED TVs, 8K LCD TVs and all LCD TVs with quantum dot technology and its study looked at current and future TV shipments and revenues by technology, region, brand, resolution and size.
The report found that in the first quarter of 2020, among all advanced TV products Samsung increased its revenue share by one percentage point over the course of the year to 54% by expanding its QDEF product line into more affordable models. LG held the #2 brand position in Q1 2020 with 24% revenue share, while Sony took the third spot with 8%.
One of the key findings of the report was that competition in China has increased with four companies boasting double-digit market share. Samsung’s share of advanced TV in China increased to an all-time high in Q1 with 42% unit and revenue share while Huawei emerged as a major player, capturing an 18% share in Q1. Hisense introduced OLED TV in 2019, but this did not prevent the company’s share from eroding to 14% in Q1. LGE fared poorly in China with less than a 5% share while Skyworth, once a major player with 24% share in Q2 2018, saw its position collapse to only a 3% share in Q1 2020.
While it predicts that the COVID-19 impact will slow growth in Q2 2020 to 11% Y/Y, DSCC forecast that growth will resume in the second half of 2020 and Q4 unit growth will reach 27% Y/Y. It adds that 48” OLED screens will start in limited volumes, adding to the product mix for OLED, and LGE’s increasing OLED capacity will allow OLED to hold its unit share of advanced TV and increase OLED’s revenue share. Across all technologies and sizes, DSCC expects advanced TV unit shipments to increase by 30% in 2020 compared to 2019.
Turning to the long-term, DSCC forecasts advanced TV shipments to grow from less than 10 million in 2019 to nearly 35 million in 2025, a 24% CAGR for that time period. OLED TV units are expected to grow at a 31% CAGR from 2019-2025 to 14.7 million units, while advanced LCD TV units are expected to grow at a 21% CAGR to 20.8 million units. The largest sizes are likely to see the biggest growth, with growth in the over 75” market expected to be 36%, and growth in 75”+ OLED even higher at 87% CAGR.
From a revenue standpoint, the latest DSCC Quarterly Advanced TV Shipment and Forecast Report says that while the overall category will see revenue growth, OLED TV is expected to capture all the revenue growth in advanced TV, as advanced LCD revenues are expected to be the same in 2025 compared to 2019. OLED TV revenues are expected to grow at a 19% CAGR from 2019-2025 to $16.2 billion. Advanced LCD TV revenues were $10.0 billion in 2019, are expected to peak at $11.1 billion in 2022-2023, then decline to $10.0 billion by 2025. Even larger size LCD TVs are not expected to have revenue growth as Samsung shifts its emphasis from its QLED LCD products to QD OLED.
