Aiming to empower service providers to co-define, co-design and co-develop multiscreen and voice experiences, 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has announced the next stage in the evolution of its 3READY Product Framework.
3SS says that its ultimate goal is to empower operators and broadcasters to focus on achieving business objectives earlier and create superior experiences when developing their next-generation entertainment products, including Android TV, multiscreen and voice services.
The new 3READY Entertainment Ecosystem is described as an all-in portfolio of complementary capabilities, technical deployment options, key vendor partnership network and pre-integrations. The new-generation product is designed to enable what 3SS calls ‘next-level’ video services through deep complementary technology integrations with close partners on top of an open and modular architecture.
By choosing multiple-award winning 3READY, deployed today in next-gen networks worldwide and being viewed in an aggregated 10 million homes, 3SS says that operators can accelerate time-to-market, kickstart revenues and innovate rapidly, free from technology vendor-lock-in.
It adds that operators and service providers will be presented with pre-integration options and that 3READY can be connected with the back end, content protection, recommendation engine, STB, and other system elements, of an operator’s or broadcaster’s choice.
A core aim with the ecosystem is to eliminate technology uncertainties and integration headaches so that providers can focus on maximising customer engagement and satisfaction. That is so service providers can make technology decisions that best meet business needs while delivering highly intuitive and personalised entertainment. They can develop and extend their 3READY-optimised system modularly at any time, aligned with business and market conditions and product lifecycle.
One example given of the features of the new 3READY Entertainment Ecosystem is Linear-on-Demand (LoD), introduced as a concept and prediction for the future of TV at the launch of 3READY during IBC 2016. LoD enables the curation of video assets from a range of sources and assembles them in a fully personalised linear experience, presented as topic- or theme-based content feeds.
“With the 3READY Entertainment Ecosystem, we are enabling service providers to create the best customer experiences built on reliable, future-proof technology and a proven design system,” says Pierre Donath, chief product officer at 3SS. “Our primary objective is to help providers launch world-class services rapidly with ongoing customer-centric innovation to stay ahead in today’s challenging market.”
