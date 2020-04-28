In yet another commission for the global Turkish drama channel in east Europe, Bulgaria’s largest TV operator Bulsatcom as inked a deal to show the Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) via its DTH and IPTV platforms.









In addition to taking on TDC, the Bulsatcom deal also sees the introduction of an additional satellite transponder on Bulsatcom’s DTH service and a three-year extension for the distribution rights of SPI content. Bulsatcom’s DTH platform will offer four additional SPI channels: FilmBox Plus HD, FilmBox Extra HD, DocuBox HD and FightBox HD.



Commenting on the deal, Bulsatcom's chief executive officer Stanislav Georgiev said: “We, at Bulsatcom are very happy to be the first in Bulgaria to introduce Timeless Drama Channel, a channel with premium content, catering to drama and romantic series fans. We are confident that the incredible success of the channel in the neighbouring countries will be replicated also in Bulgaria. The partnership with SPI is part of our commitment to expanding our portfolio of TV channels, especially across the movie genre. It resonates with our strategy to deliver rich and diversified content portfolio, catering to the widest variety of viewership tastes.”



Added Murat Muratoğlu, head of distribution at SPI International: "We are delighted to announce that we have renewed and greatly expanded our partnership with Timeless Drama Channel (TDC) is SPI/FilmBox's premium Turkish drama channel and offers over 600 hours of quality Turkish programming featuring well-known actors such as, International Emmy Award nominee Engin Akyürek, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ, Bergüzar Korel, Farah Zeynep Abdullah, Kenan İmirzalıoğlu and Tuba Büyüküstün. One of the fastest growing drama genre channels in the world, TDC now reaches five million homes in 14 countries and continues to expand its footprint across the globe. SPI has recently closed deals for the channel with A1 Broadcasting in Croatia and Macedon ia and with Lebanese content aggregator Right & Rights (R&R).