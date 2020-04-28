Aiming to expand its service onto large screens, the over-the-top (OTT) Strim streaming service offered by RiksTV in Norway has revealed that it has chosen local TV tech firm Norigin Media to build new apps for smart TVs.
Equally owned by Norwegian national broadcasters NRK and TV2, Strim is available to subscribe to everyone in Norway, regardless of their internet or broadband supplier. It is the first streaming service in Norway to aggregate content from multiple OTT services and broadcasters, eliminating the need for users to purchase and manage several streaming subscriptions.
Currently available on PC/Mac, Android, and iOS/TvOS devices, Strim offers most Norwegian linear TV channels as well as video-on-demand (VOD) content and some packages also include HBO Nordic, Paramount+ and Viaplay. As it launches on smart TVs, Strim will use Norigin Media’s TV App framework and development services. The framework is based on React, supported by all key manufacturers of smart TVs and consoles, including Samsung, LG, Philips, Sony and PlayStation.
“We saw a great need for Strim to be available also on smart TVs, which are fast becoming the chosen method of streaming television. We’re glad to collaborate with Norigin Media to expand the reach of our OTT service into all living rooms in Norway,” said Jérôme Franck-Sætervoll, CEO of RiksTV commenting on the technology deployment. “We chose a partner with a high level of expertise on these devices and great references from other broadcasters and pay-TV operators.”
“Norway has one of the highest internet user penetration rates in Europe, despite its complex infrastructure due to its high mountains and cold temperatures. Strim will make television more widely available to anyone, regardless of whether they’re at home or at the cabin,” added Norigin Media CEO Ajey Anand.
