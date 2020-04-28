Looking at a future in which IP-based media delivery will increasingly become the norm, with a transition towards all-IP workflows and the cloud taking pace fast, media technology and services provider MediaKind has launched Aquila Broadcast, its new generation of broadcast solutions.





MediaKind says that as demand for live content increases, satellite and terrestrial broadcasters, as well as some cable and IPTV operators, are faced with the challenge of growing costs – and reduced availability – of satellite capacity. To that end it says that it has developed Aquila Broadcast to ensure compatibility across all-IP technologies and standards, increased transponder density whilst retaining video quality and deployable as an appliance or as pure software, with the ability to support on-premise and cloud-based implementations.



Unveiled on the heels of



Deployable as an appliance or software-only, either on-premises or in the cloud, Aquila Broadcast supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and



“With Aquila Broadcast, we are combining market-leading picture quality and efficiency with operational simplicity and flexible deployment, explained Stuart Boorn, VP, product management, MediaKind says that as demand for live content increases, satellite and terrestrial broadcasters, as well as some cable and IPTV operators, are faced with the challenge of growing costs – and reduced availability – of satellite capacity. To that end it says that it has developed Aquila Broadcast to ensure compatibility across all-IP technologies and standards, increased transponder density whilst retaining video quality and deployable as an appliance or as pure software, with the ability to support on-premise and cloud-based implementations.Unveiled on the heels of MediaKind extending its partnership with Google Cloudextending its partnership with Google Cloud to enable its end-to-end Aquila Streaming solution to be offered on an as-a-service basis, Aquila Broadcast is designed to enable broadcasters and operators to make what MediaKind says is a seamless, step-by-step transition from appliance-based platforms to all-IP media delivery. Powered by software-based video compression, control and stream processing, Aquila Broadcast enables picture quality with resolutions up to Ultra HD with HDR support, while also offering codec support that is said to give ‘significant’ bandwidth savings.Deployable as an appliance or software-only, either on-premises or in the cloud, Aquila Broadcast supports MPEG-2, MPEG-4 AVC and HEVC codecs . Aquila Broadcast also combines a number of existing MediaKind consumer delivery products, including Encoding Live, Stream Processor and nCompass control.“With Aquila Broadcast, we are combining market-leading picture quality and efficiency with operational simplicity and flexible deployment, explained Stuart Boorn, VP, product management, MediaKind . “[We are] enabling our customers to make the transition from appliance-based broadcasting to the cloud while also considering the speed and time that best suits their business needs.”