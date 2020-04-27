To provide video as part of the value-added customer services offered over its newly-launched 5G network, Japan’s premier mobile operator NTT DOCOMO has selected LiveU technology to support live video streaming.
As part of the deployment, the mobile operator will be promoting a variety of LiveU’s HEVC bonding transmission products in a combined bundle using DOCOMO’s 5G and 4G connectivity. The solution is designed to offer high-quality and reliable low delay video streaming for broadcast and sports productions among other use cases.
Available through DOCOMO will be LiveU’s HEVC solutions, including the high-end LU600 HEVC and compact LU300 HEVC, and other products. LiveU says that it was chosen as DOCOMO’s streaming provider after it conducted extensive 5G tests to verify the real-world impact of the next-gen network on live 4K broadcasts. sing DOCOMO’s 5G network, LiveU HEVC bonded technology was proven to deliver super high data rate communications, lower latency and higher capacity.
Commenting on selecting the technology, NTT DOCOMO general manager of 5G and IoT solution office Takeshi Funakoshi said: “NTT DOCOMO welcomes LiveU’s HEVC bonding transmission products, which are compatible with 5G. We want to spread the value of 5G to the world with LiveU.”
The new deal is the latest success for LiveU in Japan. In January 2020 In a deal combining multiple field units with a central management platform to live broadcast popular shows and events, AbemaTV, one of Japan’s leading video streaming channels, said that it was deploying LiveU cellular bonding technology to produce its online news and entertainment.
