Branded OTT TV channels provider Video on Demand 365 (VOD365) has agreed a major content deal with NBC Universal which will see a raft of new programming to appear on the Ketchup and Yaaas! kids’ channels.





Under the terms of the deal, VOD365 will pick up exclusive UK VOD rights to many of NBC Universal’s globally recognised brands for its kids’ channels. Specifically, the agreement will see over 1000 episodes of NBC content spread across the pre-school channel, Ketchup and Yaaas!, which is aimed at kids aged seven plus. Ketchup fans will be able to enjoy new episodes of kids’ favourites such as Postman Pat, Noddy, Curious George, Ethelbert the Tiger and Casper’s Scare School.



Programming featured in the deal also includes global NBC hits Kung Fu Panda, Pandiva, New Penguins of Madagascar, New Puss in Boots, Puss in Boots Epic Cat Battles (pictured), as well as New Shrek, Swamp Talk with Shrek and Donkey, King Julien and Woody Woodpecker.



“We are extremely pleased to have concluded this deal with NBC Universal,” commented VOD365 founder and CEO, Paul Coste. “Adding these global hits to the Yaaas! and Ketchup line-ups is a major coup for us and underlines the appeal of our innovative channels to content huge global content providers such as



The agreement follows Under the terms of the deal, VOD365 will pick up exclusive UK VOD rights to many of NBC Universal’s globally recognised brands for its kids’ channels. Specifically, the agreement will see over 1000 episodes of NBC content spread across the pre-school channel, Ketchup and Yaaas!, which is aimed at kids aged seven plus. Ketchup fans will be able to enjoy new episodes of kids’ favourites such as Postman Pat, Noddy, Curious George, Ethelbert the Tiger and Casper’s Scare School.Programming featured in the deal also includes global NBC hits Kung Fu Panda, Pandiva, New Penguins of Madagascar, New Puss in Boots, Puss in Boots Epic Cat Battles (pictured), as well as New Shrek, Swamp Talk with Shrek and Donkey, King Julien and Woody Woodpecker.“We are extremely pleased to have concluded this deal with NBC Universal,” commented VOD365 founder and CEO, Paul Coste. “Adding these global hits to the Yaaas! and Ketchup line-ups is a major coup for us and underlines the appeal of our innovative channels to content huge global content providers such as NBC Universal. We very much look forward to working with them.”The agreement follows several recent content deals concluded by VOD365 for its kids’ channels, with content from Endemol Shine and Aardman all joining the Ketchup stable.