“We are honoured to be partnering with DISH Network and being recognised for our innovation and leadership in developing and delivering innovative solutions,” added president and CEO Mavenir Pardeep Kohli. “Working with DISH, we will be supporting the deployment of the world’s largest cloud-native OpenRAN 5G network.” Through its subsidiaries, DISH Network provides TV entertainment through its satellite-based DISH TV and streaming Sling TV services. The company says that as it evolves its proposition, it is poised to enter the wireless market as a facilities-based provider of services with a US-wide consumer offering and development of the first standalone 5G broadband network in the country.As part of this deployment it will be using Marvernir’s cloud-native OpenRAN software solution. OpenRAN promises an alternative to the legacy technology in a 5G radio access network (RA N), one of the costliest parts of the infrastructure. In a traditional RAN, hardware components and software code are tightly coupled, and interfaces do not support interoperability between different vendors. That means, said Mavenir, nearly all the equipment comes from only one, closed supplier. It adds that with the virtualisation that OpenRAN brings , operators can run software-based network functions on standard commercial off-the-shelf servers.“The open and intelligent architecture of our greenfield network will give us the ability to source a diverse technology ecosystem, including US-based solution providers,” commented DISH chief network officer Marc Rouanne. “Mavenir will help us lay the foundation for an innovative software-defined network with the flexibility, intelligence and scalability to deliver applications that will redefine the US wireless industry.”“We are honoured to be partnering with DISH Network and being recognised for our innovation and leadership in developing and delivering innovative solutions,” added president and CEO Mavenir Pardeep Kohli. “Working with DISH, we will be supporting the deployment of the world’s largest cloud-native OpenRAN 5G network.”