Senior vice-president of acquisitions at DRG Mette Kanne-Behrendsen added: “Knowing that season two has been greenlit is a testament to Based on an original format concept by MY Entertainment (MYE) entitled Hidden Assets, Legacy List with Matt Paxton turns on the premise that the most important museum in the world may well be in someone’s parents’ basement, attic, closet — or even under their floorboards. Billed as a cross between Antiques Roadshow and History Detectives, the new 8 x 60 mins series combines non-fiction storytelling with public-television sensibilities as it explores family and social histories through the medium of people’s forgotten treasures.For the second outing Paxton has assembled a team of expert collectors and advisers including Mike Kelleher, said to be a walking encyclopaedia of pop culture, collectibles and antiques; Avi Hopkins, a military memorabilia expert; and Jaime Ebanks, a specialist in fashion.The first 6 x 60 mins series, produced by MYE in partnership with Shipyard Entertainment, began airing in the US in January. It was distributed nationally to some 270 public-television stations, covering 83% of the US market, by American Public Television (APT), which will again distribute the new second season in the US. MYE has also closed a deal with international content distributor DRG, which already has rights to the first season, will represent season two worldwide, in addition to the format rights.The second series of Legacy List with Matt Paxton will go into production in July, circumstances permitting, and is set to roll out on US public television early in 2021.Commenting on gaining the series, Steve Humble, chief content officer at VPM — the largest locally owned and operated public media company in Central Virginia and based in Paxton’s hometown of Richmond, Virginia — said: “We are excited to offer now both seasons to international audiences with DRG. Matt Paxton is such an honest, relatable host — he is really able to connect with the families during transitional points in their lives. Through these homeowners’ cherished objects, the viewer is able to take a walk through their history and celebrate the things that really matter.”Senior vice-president of acquisitions at DRG Mette Kanne-Behrendsen added: “Knowing that season two has been greenlit is a testament to MYE’s creativity – as well as a real bonus for both finished tape sales and format interest. I think this widespread lockdown period, with people having time to sort through their basements and attics, will make this title resonate with broadcasters more now than ever before.”