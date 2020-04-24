In what it a de facto endorsement by the online video technology provider of the high dynamic range (HDR) format standard for 4K video, and with streaming ever more important as people flock to online services, Bitmovin is to license and implement Dolby Vision technology into its transcoding solution to enhance streaming viewing experiences.
Bitmovin says that the new integration means that customers can take full advantage of Dolby Vision HDR to deliver what it calls ‘cutting-edge’ pictures for an ‘astounding’ visual experience featuring a depth of colour that the company says has been previously unavailable on consumer-grade devices.
By adjusting the picture on a scene-by-scene basis, Bitmovin adds that Dolby Vision allows viewers to see more detail with better colour accuracy. The company’s video encoding offers per-title and three-pass features that automatically select optimum encoding options according to the complexity of each piece of content, adjusting bitrate requirements to optimise the delivery of each individual asset.
This is said to reduce bandwidth consumption by applying the minimum bitrate required to maintain perfect visual quality meaning that overall result is customers will be able to receive more dynamic and brighter images while using minimum bandwidth.
“Image quality is essential for survival in an increasingly competitive streaming market, and HDR is just as important as 4K,” commented Bitmovin CEO Stefan Lederer. “By integrating Dolby Vision into Bitmovin Video Encoding, our customers will be able to create and stream content that delivers transformative HDR experiences on minimum bandwidth and provide consumers with the viewing experience they deserve and expect.”
