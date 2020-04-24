Europe’s IPTV and online video service providers will likely be cheering the news that fibre broadband connections to the region’s homes are continuing on a steady upward trajectory according to research from the FTTH Council Europe.
The 2020 Market Panorama study found that the total number of homes passed with fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fibre-to-the-building (FTTB) in EU39 countries — that is the 28 countries of the EU up to the end of 2019 plus Andorra, Belarus, Czechia, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine – reached nearly 172 million homes compared with 160 million in 2018. In addition, across the EU39 region there were there were now 19 countries that had seen more than two million homes passed with fibre broadband that can support the latest broadcast services with premium quality such as 4K/Ultra HD.
FTTH/B Coverage in Europe was maintaining its positive growth trend to nearly half of total homes and there was an overall 15% growth in the number of fibre broadband subscribers in the EU39 territories since September 2018 with 70.4 million FTTH/B subscribers in September 2019. Coverage of both FTTH and FTTB networks by September 2019 reached 49.9% in EU 39 countries and 39.4% in the EU28. In September 2018 such percentages were 46.4% and 36.4% respectively.
Looking at the countries where fibre was growing fastest, the study showed that France increased its total number of homes passed by 3.5 million; Italy, 1.9 million; and Spain, 1.5 million. The top five countries for annual growth rates in terms of homes passed was headed by Belgium (up 307% on an annual basis), Ireland (70.4%), Switzerland (69.1%), the UK (50.8%) and Germany (33.5%). In absolute terms, France added 1.923 million new FTTH/B subscriptions over the year, followed by with Spain with 1.650 million. Iceland though was the leading country in terms of FTTH/B penetration, topping the ranking with a 65.9% rate, followed by Belarus (62.8%). Sweden (56.8%) reclaimed the third position from Spain (54.3%).
Assessing the results found in the 2020 Market Panorama research, the FTTH Council Europe said that it was interesting to note that fibre technologies have been continuously evolving during the last few years with a predominance of FTTH architecture over FTTB by a factor of 60/40.
“Ubiquitous and reliable digital infrastructure has never played such a crucial role as today connecting families, enabling business activities and working from home,” said FTTH Council Europe director general Erzsébet Fitori. “Very high capacity connectivity is not only mission critical in times of crisis but will also be fundamental for economic recovery and the transition towards a sustainable, green EU economy. Access to very high capacity networks faster and more cost efficiently benefits everyone.”
