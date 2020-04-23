Leading post-production provider Avid has engaged multiscreen content protection solutions provider Nagra to provide a forensic watermarking plug-in for collaboration workflows on its Media Composer video editing software.
Media Composer is the first non-linear editing software to be integrated with the Nagra NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software. It is designed to enable content owners and post-production houses to exchange securely pre-release assets with creative agencies or editing departments using the Avid Media Composer platform workflow.
The Integrated solution is designed to simplify the watermarking process while enabling traceability of any pre-release content leaks — such as rough or final cuts of feature films and TV series — back to their source.
“Any leak occurring on pre-released or pre-aired content has a high negative impact on revenues and marketing activities,” noted Jean-Philippe Plantevin, vice president anti-piracy at Nagra.
“With the NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, we’re able to ensure an added layer of security and traceability in editing and collaboration workflows while limiting the number of steps in the watermarking process. Content owners now have an extra safeguard in place to protect high value assets as they edit, review and approve the rough cuts or final cuts of their full feature films or TV series.
“The integration of NexGuard forensic watermarking with Media Composer brings added value to content owners to trace any leak back to the source in their editing and collaboration workflows,” remarked Ray Thompson, director of market solutions, broadcast and media at Avid. “This new watermarking plug-in for editing software allows post- production teams to stay focused on creating content while providing an end-to-end media security solution.”
The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, which works as a simple video filter, quickly and seamlessly adds a unique, robust and imperceptible forensic watermark to each copy of the content exported from the non-linear editing software, regardless of input and output file formats.”
The Avid deal comes hot on the heels of the launch of NexGuard ClipMark, claimed to be the industry’s only forensic watermarking technology designed to detect the source of pre-release content leaks on very short video clips, down to thirty seconds. Nagra says the launch marks a significant milestone for the movie and TV industry as it enables content owners and post-production houses to supplement existing NexGuard watermarking technologies for pre-release workflows and extend those capabilities to all types of high-value pre-release assets.
The Integrated solution is designed to simplify the watermarking process while enabling traceability of any pre-release content leaks — such as rough or final cuts of feature films and TV series — back to their source.
“Any leak occurring on pre-released or pre-aired content has a high negative impact on revenues and marketing activities,” noted Jean-Philippe Plantevin, vice president anti-piracy at Nagra.
“With the NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, we’re able to ensure an added layer of security and traceability in editing and collaboration workflows while limiting the number of steps in the watermarking process. Content owners now have an extra safeguard in place to protect high value assets as they edit, review and approve the rough cuts or final cuts of their full feature films or TV series.
“The integration of NexGuard forensic watermarking with Media Composer brings added value to content owners to trace any leak back to the source in their editing and collaboration workflows,” remarked Ray Thompson, director of market solutions, broadcast and media at Avid. “This new watermarking plug-in for editing software allows post- production teams to stay focused on creating content while providing an end-to-end media security solution.”
The NexGuard Plug-in for Editing Software, which works as a simple video filter, quickly and seamlessly adds a unique, robust and imperceptible forensic watermark to each copy of the content exported from the non-linear editing software, regardless of input and output file formats.”
The Avid deal comes hot on the heels of the launch of NexGuard ClipMark, claimed to be the industry’s only forensic watermarking technology designed to detect the source of pre-release content leaks on very short video clips, down to thirty seconds. Nagra says the launch marks a significant milestone for the movie and TV industry as it enables content owners and post-production houses to supplement existing NexGuard watermarking technologies for pre-release workflows and extend those capabilities to all types of high-value pre-release assets.