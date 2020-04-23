Leading satellite operator SES has published its annual Satellite Monitor market research and claims that the findings show it has cemented its position as the leading video content distributor in its industry.









“The results of our annual Satellite Monitor market research demonstrate that satellite continues to be the most optimal infrastructure to deliver high picture quality, and that despite changing consumption habits, people still strongly rely on linear TV and complement it with OTT content.” The operator revealed that in 2019 it increased its technical reach across Africa, APAC, LATAM and Europe by 12 million TV households to total 367 million in 2019. The company attributes much of to what it calls the leading infrastructure of TV reception – satellite and cable – which grew by 9 million in 2019 to 153 million and 149 million homes respectively. By comparison, IPTV and terrestrial TV grew by a combined 3 million to 43 million and 21 million homes.The Satellite Monitor study also showed that SES’s technical reach has increased across several continents, including Europe, Africa, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM). Europe continues to be the strongest market for SES, with 168 million total households served by the SES fleet, up by a million from 2018, followed by North America at 69 million. In LATAM, thanks in part to the launch of a new satellite – SES 14 – which is boosting cable and IPTV growth in the region , SES captured an audience of 42 million households, an 8 million-home increase compared with 2018.Altogether for across APAC and Africa, SES observed a combined growth of almost 5 million households. In APAC, SES served in total during the year 39 million households with direct-to-home (DTH) feeds and also delivered digital television to 13 million households in the Middle East and 35 million homes in Africa.The research also revealed the increasingly rapid transition of analogue to digital in Africa and the acceleration of HD broadcast. Specifically, the study showed that in places such as Ghana and Nigeria, rather than purchasing new hardware and switching to digital terrestrial TV, viewers were opting for satellite TV for its better value proposition and free-to-air offerings. In Europe, the key trends was all about HD with high-definition broadcasts going to 167 million TV households, an increase of 5 million from 2018.All of this said SES underscored the viewer that satellite was the preferred choice of infrastructure when it comes to HD content broadcasting, underscoring the key value proposition of satellite broadcasting as a reliable and cost-effective video delivery to large audiences. “Broadcasters and TV platform operators need robust and reliable data before they make the decision to enter new markets,” said Ferdinand Kayser, CEO at SES Video. “The results of our annual Satellite Monitor market research demonstrate that satellite continues to be the most optimal infrastructure to deliver high picture quality, and that despite changing consumption habits, people still strongly rely on linear TV and complement it with OTT content.”