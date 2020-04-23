Days after announcing that it had reconfigured its Prisma advertising and content distribution rights portfolio with a more flexible, modular feature set, video software provider MediaKind has joined the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia) at the Promoter level.









Prisma is designed to bridge the gap between content providers and service providers by delivering advanced scheduling control and enabling rules enforcement for traditional broadcast, as well as OTT-based delivery. The portfolio can be deployed as a solution in the cloud, as an appliance, or as components integrated into Synamedia's Aquila portfolio. Launched in 2015, AOMedia was formed to define and develop media technologies to address marketplace demand for an open standard for video compression and delivery over the web. Board-level, founding members include Amazon, Apple, Arm, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Mozilla, Netflix, NVIDIA, Samsung Electronics, and Tencent.The association has been responsible for the development of the AV1 open-source, royalty-free, video codec which it claims is a significant milestone in the ability to deliver a next-generation video format that is interoperable, open, optimised for internet delivery and scalable to any modern device at any bandwidth. It is said to enable more screens to display more vivid images, deeper colours, brighter highlights, darker shadows, and other enhanced Ultra HD imaging features while using less data.As a member of the Alliance, Synamedia says that it will collaborate with AOMedia members to advance open standards for media compression and delivery over the web. “As customers make more intelligent use of virtualisation and cloud, we see the adoption of AV1 as a way to further our own goals of enhancing online video streaming experiences for OTT at scale,” commented Julien Signes, senior vice president and general manager, video network at Synamedia. “We look forward to working alongside AOMedia members to open up new possibilities to use AV1 for royalty-free, cross-platform online video across a wide range of applications.”Synamedia's video network portfolio features video distribution, processing, and delivery services and solutions designed for premium quality broadcast and broadband video. The update of the Prisma modular advertising portfolio is designed to enable customers to take advantage of new monetisation opportunities and protect against constantly evolving challenges.Prisma is designed to bridge the gap between content providers and service providers by delivering advanced scheduling control and enabling rules enforcement for traditional broadcast, as well as OTT-based delivery. The portfolio can be deployed as a solution in the cloud, as an appliance, or as components integrated into Synamedia's Aquila portfolio.