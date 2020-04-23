Enhancing its live video forensic watermarking offer, digital platform security and content protection provider Irdeto has integrated the Zixi software-defined video platform (SDVP) into its TraceMark a cloud-based managed service.





TraceMark embeds an invisible, unique forensic watermark into the live content to identify the content distribution channel for broadcast security. The fully automated solution watermarks video assets in a centralised and consistent way, replacing visual marking methods and legacy manual workflows. TraceMark and associated services can identify the source of pirated content, immediately shut down illegal services and investigate and prosecute commercial violators.



Combining TraceMark with Irdeto’s online piracy detection service enables detection of any content leaks and tracks watermarked content to the source, enabling the rapid implementation of countermeasures. With the new integration, Zixi live streams are ingested and transcoded, then Irdeto TraceMark watermarking is applied in real-time before being packaged and distributed to downstream workflows.



“As the industry continues to quickly migrate to transmission of live video over IP, customers are insisting on using the Zixi SDVP for its proven broadcast-quality and ultra-low latency,” said Steeve Huin, VP of strategic partnerships, business development and marketing at Irdeto. “As the pioneer of live video transport over IP, Zixi has earned the absolute trust of the industry so we are excited to establish the integration with Irdeto TraceMark.”



Zixi and Irdeto have the same reputation for providing quality, innovative video solutions to media and entertainment customers so we are very proud to provide this integration to the market," said John Wastcoat, SVP Alliances, Zixi. "Their customers are our customers, the world's biggest content creators and broadcasters with the most valuable content that needs the reliable protection that Irdeto has provided for 50-years."